Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 67 – Purdue Research Foundation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Established in 1930, the Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University.

Purdue University technologies have generated 300-plus startups since 2012, helping millions of people in 100-plus countries and continuing Purdue’s commercialization ecosystem on a fast-paced upward trend to move inventions to the global market, where they can improve lives and advance the economy.

And despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue saw yet another incredible year of success and growth in the fiscal-year 2020. Two pillars of Purdue’s commercialization ecosystem, Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization and Purdue Foundry, generated record growth with the highest numbers ever reported in a single year for patent applications, issued patents, technology disclosures, licensing deals and startup creation.

During FY20, Purdue generated a record 55 startups in West Lafayette, Indiana. Of those, 22 originated from Purdue-licensed intellectual property and 33 from company-based entrepreneurs including Purdue students and alumni.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with PRF President Brian Edelman about the success of the Foundation, its importance and much more.

