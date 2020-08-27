Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 66 – Pursuing Racial Justice Together Series

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University recently announced a new series for the Fall 2020 semester titled “Pursuing Racial Justice Together.”

This builds off of last semester’s ‘Democracy, Civility and Freedom of Expression’ series, which was a success, and of course, continues the ongoing, and much needed conversation on racial justice in America.

The opening event will feature author Ibram X. Kendi, who will participate in a conversation moderated by Full Steam Ahead guest Dr. John Gates, focusing on racial inequalities and how to be anti-racist, among other topics. The full schedule in the series can be found here.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Gates about the upcoming series – its goals, importance, hope for progress, and more.

