Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 65 – Krista McEnany

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In the latest of the Purdue Alumni features, Full Steam Ahead highlights the journey of FOX59/CBS4 Meteorologist Krista McEnany.

Krista’s journey has come full circle as she grew up watching FOX59 and Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes, and now gets to work alongside and learn from him as well. Of course, in between that growing up and her current role here at the station, was her time spent learning and crafting her skills at Purdue University.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Krista about her memories and experiences at Purdue, her career, life-long passion for meteorology, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms