Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 63 – Back To School And The New Normal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University students will soon be arriving on campus for the Fall semester in a year that will look very different from years past.

This will be college students first time on campus following both Purdue and Indiana’s mask mandate. Purdue introduced the Protect Purdue Plan back in June in an effort to best protect students and staff while reducing or slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The challenge of adjusting to the “new normal” doesn’t only apply to college students, but those at the grade-level as well. Dr. Meg Sorg, a Clinical Assistant Professor in the School of Nursing at Purdue, recently contributed an article on the website, The Conversation, addressing the challenges and importance of students wearing masks while returning to the classroom. Sorg also provides tips for parents to best prepare their children for meeting the requirements, as well as doing their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Sorg about the importance for students at every level to adjust to the new normal, as well as other adjustments students returning to, or arriving on a college campus for the first time should expect and prepare for, as well as those tips for parents to best help their child prepare for wearing a mask while at school this year.

