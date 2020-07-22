Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 61 – Summer Commencement Speaker Aaron Benjamin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second straight semester, Purdue University‘s graduation ceremonies will be an on-demand commencement.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, August 8th, graduates and their families will now have access to the commencement ceremonies beginning August 3rd. Graduates once again received a “commencement in a box,” which includes a diploma cover, the commencement program, any earned honors cords and medals, Boilermaker goodies, and instructions on how to download the ceremony to watch at their convenience.

As per tradition with Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels features one of the ‘student responders’ that will be addressing their fellow graduates at commencement. This time around, we talk to Aaron Benjamin, who will be receiving his doctoral degree in biochemistry from the College of Agriculture. Benajmin talks about why he chose Purdue, his favorite memories on campus, his message to fellow graduates, future plans after graduation, and more!

