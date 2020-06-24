Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 58 – Men of Mackey TBT Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue Basketball fans finally has an alumni team to root for in The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT.

In what will be a revised format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Men of Mackey enter the tournament as the 19th seed, and will face off against the 14-seed Heartfire, coached by Valpo legend Homer Drew. The tournament runs from July 4th through July 14th, with the Men of Mackey playing their first game on July 5th. The entire tourney will be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with the man responsible for putting this team together, GM (and Purdue graduate) Ryan Kay, along with the coach of Men of Mackey, and former Purdue hooper, Ryne Smith about the importance of competing in the TBT, breaking down the roster, playing for the Tyler Trent Foundation, and much more!

