Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 46 – B1G Tournament Preview







INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — The B1G Tourney starts on Wednesday, March 11th in Indianapolis, with fourteen teams competing for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Many experts and analysts feel the Big Ten Conference will get at least 10 teams into the NCAA tourney, despite an automatic bid. Right now, Purdue is not one of those teams–considered on the “bubble,” on the outside looking in. A deep run in the conference tournament might be enough, but many, including coach Matt Painter himself have said that Purdue needs to win the conference tourney to get into the “Big Dance.”

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Purdue Sports Properties Rob Blackman rejoins the podcast with CBS4’s Adam Bartels to break down the B1G Tourney, and talk Purdue’s chances of winning it.

