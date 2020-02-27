Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 44 – Baseball Coach Greg Goff







WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Baseball is off to a solid start to the 2020 season, under the leadership of first year head coach Greg Goff.

Goff took over as head coach following the departure of Mark Wasikowski , who left for the head coaching job at Oregon. Goff has a long history of running successful college baseball programs, and hopes that success is no different at Purdue either. Goff also is known for his player development, having nearly 60 of his players selected in the MLB draft, with 10 of them playing in the majors.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talk to Coach Goff about taking over the reins, how his team is doing so far this season, and expectations for the program moving forward, plus more!

