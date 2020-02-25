Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 43 – Markus Bailey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Purdue Football player, and NFL Draft hopeful Markus Bailey will be in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine, working out for NFL teams, hoping to improve his stock for the NFL Draft in April.

While at the combine, Bailey will also be pushing his strengths to the limits for another cause as well – the Tyler Trent Foundation. Bailey posted on Twitter recently that he will be raising money for the Foundation – asking for pledges for every bench press rep he completes.

It is an honor and a privilege to announce that I will be fundraising for The Tyler Trent Foundation at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Please join me in supporting The Tyler Trent Foundation by pledging for every bench press rep I complete! #TylerStrong https://t.co/HvKzs1cmM9 — Markus Bailey (@mb_boiler21) February 15, 2020

Bailey formed a tight-knit relationship with Tyler after meeting him during the 2018 season. Their relationship grew throughout the season as Tyler battled osteosarcoma, a rare bone disease. Tyler’s story became nationally known following an appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, sharing his story, as well as predicting a Purdue upset over then #2-ranked Ohio State. Bailey played a huge part in helping Tyler’s prediction come true, capping it off with a 41-yard pick-6 in the final minutes of the game.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Bailey shares with CBS4’s Adam Bartels his passion for helping Tyler’s foundation, his combine/NFL goals, and reflects on his time at Purdue.

