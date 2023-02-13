WEST LAFAYETTE — The 2023 Purdue Baseball season is upon us!

Check out the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue as FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with head coach Greg Goff about community involvement, last season’s historical start, the season ahead, and much more!

Additional links:

2023 Schedule

2023 Roster

Episode 146: The Charters Brothers

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms