WEST LAFAYETTE – Jeff Brohm has officially departed West Lafayette for Louisville.

In a move that was not very surprising to Purdue Football fans, Head Coach Jeff Brohm is heading home to take over the reins at his alma mater. His home. While bummed about the news, and hopes that he might stay, I can’t say that I blame him. This is definitely a very understandable move for Brohm – and one I am thankful that he waited until now to make, as compared to following the 2018 season.

So, what…and who’s next for Purdue? On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Alan Karpick, President and Publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated about the move, possible replacements, and much more!

