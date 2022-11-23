INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving week means several things for Purdue Sports fans — family, food, basketball tournaments, and of course, the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

It’s an exciting time to be a Purdue fan, as many of the athletic programs are active right now, and have a lot to cheer for. Purdue Football goes into this Saturday game with IU with at least a share of the division on the line, and possible chance to play in the B1G Championship game the following week (with a little help from Nebraska). Men’s and Women’s basketball are out of town for holiday tournaments. Volleyball is winding down its schedule and prepping for postseason play in the coming weeks. And so much more!

Tanner Lee (Boiler Breakdown Pod) and Kyle Charters (Purdue Baseball, Saturday Tradition) join CBS4’s Adam Bartels on Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue for the Fall edition of the Zoom Room, round table-style discussion on all things Purdue sports!

