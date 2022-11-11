PENSACOLA — When Kelvin Gumbs graduated high school, he decided to take a different path than his twin brother, Michael. While Michael went off to college, Kelvin enlisted in the Navy, where he’d spend the next 22 years.

However, this didn’t mean Kelvin wouldn’t still eventually earn a college degree – he just took a detour on the way. Approximately 18 years into his service with the Navy, Kelvin began to really consider what it would mean to earn a college degree, especially following some spurring on from a fellow shipmate.

After some thorough research, Kelvin discovered Purdue Global, an online university that would allow Kelvin to earn a degree while still active duty in the Navy. Fast-forward a few years, and Kelvin has that degree, is retiring from the Navy and starting his new career. Kelvin also had the honor of speaking at a recent Purdue Global Commencement Ceremony (see video below for more).

On this special, Veterans Day episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Kelvin talks with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about his journey through the Navy, earning that Purdue Global degree, addressing his fellow graduates, what’s next in his adventure, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

Watch Kelvin’s full commencement speech here:

Resources for Veterans:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

VA Health Care

Veterans Employment and Training Services

Transition Assistance Program



