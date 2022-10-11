WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue Men’s Tennis season gets underway this week with a new coach at the helm.

With more than 20 years of head coaching experience, Geoff Young was named the program’s 10th head coach back in June. Young, who enjoyed much success at previous stops in Denver and Minnesota, looks to propel the Boilermakers to similar success in the years to come.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Young about his career so far, taking over Purdue, goals, and much more!

