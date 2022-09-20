INDIANAPOLIS — Once a Boilermaker, always a Boilermaker. That’s just one of the many reasons for the recently formed Boilermaker Alliance.

The Boilermaker Alliance aims to encourage and create an culture for Purdue University student-athletes to develop a service-first attitude and mentality. A win-win situation for Purdue athletes and local charities, the Alliance also helps Purdue compete in the ever-growing world of name-in-likeness era that has evolved in college athletics.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Boilermaker Alliance CEO/President Jeff McKean about the organization, the countless benefits, the team behind the efforts (including Purdue legend Drew Brees), and much more!

Links:

Donate to Boilermaker Alliance

Boilermaker Alliance on Twitter

Episode 56: Boiler Business Exchange



Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms