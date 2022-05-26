SPEEDWAY — For more than 100 years, Purdue University has been connected to the Indy 500.

From the All-American Marching Band to the 500 Festival Princess Program to race engineers, and more, Purdue is always well-represented at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” and this year is no different.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels visits Juncos Hollinger Racing Headquarters in Speedway to talk with Operations Manager Keith Stein, and three Purdue interns, Zach Wilson, Max Ohl, and Peter Agostino about the partnership between Juncos Hollinger Racing and Purdue, its benefits for both sides, the valuable experience these students are gaining from this internship, and much more!

Links:

Purdue University Partners with Juncos Hollinger Racing

Purdue students working with Juncos Hollinger Racing

Back Home Again: Purdue at the Indy 500

