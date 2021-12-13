Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 129 – 2021 PMO Christmas Show

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It’s that special time of year again – holidays, time with family, and the annual PMO Christmas Show!

For the second straight year, PMO has had to make the difficult decision to make the annual production a virtual one — but that doesn’t mean this spectacular show will be anything less than that- spectacular! The students, staff, and crew have been working on this year’s show for nearly a year now, and will most assuredly, leave you breathless again!

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with PMO Assistant Director Jake Stensberg about the hard work put into this year’s show, highlights, and so much more!

Links

2021 PMO Christmas Show Tickets

PMO Wesbsite

Episode 32: PMO Christmas Show

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms