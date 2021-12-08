Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 128 – 2021 Winter Commencement Speakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Next weekend, Purdue University will host its annual Winter Commencement Ceremonies at Elliott Hall of Music. This will be only the second in-person, indoor graduation ceremony since pre-COVID.

These ceremonies (three in total) will feature more than 2,600 graduates that will hear their name called. Per tradition, the ceremonies will featured several guest speakers, including some of Purdue’s top students that were selected to be “student responders” to address their fellow graduates.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with two of those student responders, Austin Berenda and Anusha Dharmavathi, about their journey to and through Purdue, favorite memories, their message to their fellow graduates, and more!

