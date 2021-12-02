Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 127 – 26 for Tyler

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyler Trent‘s legacy and dream to raise money and awareness for cancer research lives on in 2018 Purdue graduate Patrick O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is currently an athletic trainer for the University of Central Florida in Orlando after getting his masters degree from UCF in 2020. In January of 2020, O’Donnell competed in his first marathon at nearby Walt Disney World, in an effort to both cross of an item on his bucket list, while more importantly, raising money for the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Tyler.

O’Donnell decided it was such a crazy, fun idea, he has decided to do it again next month!

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with O’Donnell about next month’s marathon, why Tyler’s legacy is important to carry on, and more!

To donate to support O’Donnell’s efforts for the Tyler Trent Endowment, go here!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms