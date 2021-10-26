Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 123 – Purdue Wrestling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Wrestling season is upon us and excitement surrounding the program is through the roof.

Coach Tony Ersland is heading into his eighth season leading a program that has a lot of promise this year, both as a team and for many individuals as well. On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Coach Ersland talks with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about his career, excitement surrounding the program, goals, and more!

