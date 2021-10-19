Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 122 – Women’s Basketball Preview – Coach Katie Gearlds

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Excitement is growing as the Purdue Women’s Basketball season is right around the corner.

In what was supposed to be a season spent as the Associate Head Coach, now Head Coach, Katie Gearlds reign starts a year early after Coach Sharon Versyp abruptly announced her retirement in mid-September.

The Lady Boilers are coming off a 7-16 campaign, and look to rebound this season as the Gearlds era begins.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Gearlds joins CBS4’s Adam Bartels to talk about taking over as head coach, season preparations, expectations, and more!

