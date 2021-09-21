Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 119 – Purdue Soccer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Soccer is off to a blazing hot start this season with a record 6-1-2.

Led by Sophomore Emily Mathews’ hat trick, the Boiler kicked off the B1G Conference season with a win this past weekend at Nebraska. The Boilermakers have now won four in a row, and six out of their last seven after starting the season with two ties. Purdue heads back on the road for a match with Illinois in Champaign on Thursday.

Between their win on Sunday and preparations for Thursday’s game, Head Coach Drew Roff joined Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue to talk with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about this season’s sizzling start, goals, expectations, and more!

Purdue Soccer full schedule here.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms