Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 118 – Purdue Sports: Fan Experience, NIL, Alliance and more!

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fall Sports are in full swing in West Lafayette, and what a sight it is to see the fan experience return to stadiums and gyms on Purdue’s campus!

Campus is abuzz following a solid start by all of Purdue’s Fall Sports programs that have already started their seasons so far. That excitement includes sellouts at Holloway Gymnasium where the Volleyball team is off to an undefeated start, and enjoying their highest ranking in program history.

And of course, it was capped off this past weekend when Purdue Football played it’s first home game in front of fans in 645 days in front of a nearly-sold out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night. Along with that excitement comes the much needed revenue that is needed to make the university’s athletic department run, and succeed!

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski about the excitement and importance of fans in the stands, as well as the effects of NIL deals, B1G, ACC, PAC-12 Alliance, and more!

