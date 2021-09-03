Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 117 – “All-American” Marching Band

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Established in 1886, Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band is steeped in tradition.

It’s a tradition and history unlike any other, and one that Director Jay Gephart is proud to lead. Gephart joined Purdue in 1995 as Conductor of Purdue Symphony and Orchestra before taking over as director of the marching band in 2006.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Gephart about the band’s history, traditions, excitement about returning to performances at Purdue Football games this Fall, and much more!

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

