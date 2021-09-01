Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 116 – 2021 Purdue Football Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It’s game week in West Lafayette as Purdue Football will host its season opener against the Oregon State Beavers in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.

After a bizarre, COVID-shortened season in 2020, followed by several coaching changes on the staff during the off-season, the Boilermakers look to get back on track in 2021.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Alan Karpick, the President and Publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated about the upcoming season, expectations, depth charts, and so much more!

