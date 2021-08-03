Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 113 – 2021 Summer Commencement Speaker Tanmay Das

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University‘s Summer Session Commencement returns to an in-door, in-person ceremony this weekend on campus.

Per tradition, the ceremonies will featured several guest speakers, including some of Purdue’s top students that were selected to be “student responders” to address their fellow graduates. One of the two students chosen to speak at this weekends commencement will be Tanmay Das.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Das joins the podcast to share about his journey to and through Purdue, his favorite memories, what’s next and more!

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

