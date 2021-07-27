Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 112 – Perseverance Mars Rover Update

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Mission is only five months into its mission and already impressing everyone involved.

The rover, launched on July 30, 2020 and landed on Mars on February 18, 2021, and has been busy ever since. Last October, Full Steam Ahead talked with Briony Horgan, an associate professor of Planetary Sciences, in between the launch and landing about the goal of mission, its importance, excitement and nerves, and much more.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels catches up with Horgan to discuss the emotion of Perseverance’s landing, what’s happened since, what’s next, and more!

Links:

Episode 74 – Purdue’s Connection to NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Mission

NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms