Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 107 – PPHS First Graduating Class

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue Polytechnic High School Englewood, the flagship school that originally started downtown will be seeing its inaugural class graduate on Friday, June 11th.

Purdue Polytechnic High School, originally founded in partnership with Purdue University to increase the number of underrepresented students who are well-prepared for college and ultimately go on to attend Purdue University.

PPHS is founded on the principles of culturally responsive education, individualized learning, and real-world experiences. Students choose interest-based projects and complete projects, internships, and work-based learning with leading industries in the Indianapolis and South Bend areas.

Full Steam Ahead featured PPHS back in November 2020, showcasing the leaders of the three schools. On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead, CBS4’s Adam Bartels welcomes back Englewood’s principal, Shatoya Ward, and features two of the school’s graduating seniors that will head to Purdue – West Lafayette in the Fall.

