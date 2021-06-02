Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 106 – Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic

CARMEL, Ind. – Forever Our Captain, Forever Tyler Strong.

Tyler Trent’s inspiration and legacy continue to live on 2+ years after his passing. In his images. In his quotes. In his tumor donated for research. And in the foundation in his name.

This June, The Tyler Trent Foundation will hold its inaugural “Tee off for Tyler Charity Golf Classic” at the The Bridgewater Club in Carmel, IN to raise money for the foundation in its continued efforts to support cancer research and honoring Tyler’s memory by improving the lives of others challenged by cancer.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Tyler’s parents, Tony and Kelly about the upcoming golf event, Tyler’s legacy, the latest in research discoveries, and more!

Links:

Tyler Trent Book “The Upset”

Purdue Giving – Tyler Trent Cancer Research

