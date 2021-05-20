Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 104 – Math Language

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Reading to children plays a critical role in a child’s learning development. And according to a recent study at Purdue University, parents can improve their preschool child’s math skills by reading specially designed math picture books to them.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, David Purpura shares the results of this recent study, it’s importance, discusses books he’s written to help children’s math literacy, and more!

