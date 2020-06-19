Full Steam Ahead Episode 57 – Race relations, Black Lives Matter, and racial reconciliation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In the midst of civil unrest, continued systemic racism, and the unjust treatment of African-American males and females, America is at a crossroads when it comes to race relations and racial reconciliation.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion at Purdue University, Dr. John Gates to get his thoughts on the current climate in our country, the healing process, the role Black Lives Matter plays in all of this, what Purdue is doing to help those who are hurting, police reform, and more!

