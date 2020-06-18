Full Steam Ahead Episode 56 – Boiler Business Exchange

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An effort that was started by Pete Quinn, the Founder and Chairman of Boiler Business Exchange back in 2013, designed for those who “share a love and passion for Purdue, as well as who want to raise the profile of Purdue in the Indy area”, has grown tremendously over the past 7 years.

As stated on their website, the mission Boiler Business Exchange is “to raise the profile of Purdue University in Indianapolis and to facilitate our business-to-business exchange.”

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Quinn share with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about the importance of BBE, how you can get involved, upcoming events, and more.

