Full Steam Ahead Episode 52 – Spring Commencement Speakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University in West Lafayette was determined to carry on its Spring Commencement as close to normal as possible.

In March, Purdue announced an “on-demand” commencement for the graduates of the Class of 2020. Essentially, graduates would receive a “commencement in a box” that included a diploma, a commencement program, honor cords and medals, among other Purdue goodies. Also included was information on how to watch their own commencement ceremony at their convenience.

Two of those graduates, Jordyn Whaley and Evan Wang, who were also named “student responders” for Spring Commencement. Instead of delivering those speeches live like they normally would, they were recorded ahead of time, and will be a part of the on-demand ceremony.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Jordyn and Evan about winding down their final semester as students away from campus because of the pandemic, their message to their fellow graduates, and more!

