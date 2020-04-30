Full Steam Ahead Episode 51 – Resources for military families facing deployment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Military Family Research Institute recently released an article describing the difficulties military families face when facing deployment.

More importantly, the Institute also posted a link to resources available for families to help get through the tough times while a family member may be deployed for an extended amount of time.

In addition, Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences also launched a faculty-led initiative to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is called ‘Families Tackling Tough Times Together’ and is a 10-week initiative that provides materials on family and child resilience. There is a public group page on Facebook as well for people to follow along with draw encouragement from.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels welcomes back MFRI’s Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth to the podcast to discuss these difficulties, the resources available, as well as the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic plays in all of this.

