AVON, Ind. — A man from Indiana that was placed on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list seven days ago was arrested Tuesday in Avon, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Northern District of Indiana.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is the suspect in an August 2021 shooting death of a 30-year-old man on Amsterdam St. in Mobile, Alabama.

Smiley is also wanted for a federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne.

Upon Investigation, Marshals were led to believe Smiley was in Indiana. Multiple officials were called including SWAT, Indiana State Police, and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, but Smiley came out of the home, “peacefully,” as described in the U.S. Marshals. He was then placed into custody.

“I commend the Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers who worked tirelessly to get a dangerous fugitive off the street. A special thanks is due to the attentive public who played a part in the arrest of Joshua Smiley,” said Ronald L. Davis, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Smiley was also convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. For that he received a five-year sentence in prison with two years suspended.

“We truly appreciate those who take it upon themselves to provide information that helps us make our communities safer,” said Davis.

To learn more about the U.S. Marshals please visit here.