NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A 19-year-old man who has been on the run from law enforcement for over a year with active violent felony warrants has been arrested and faces several charges.

According to investigators, La’Ron Ball had warrants for armed robbery, criminal confinement, and burglary.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, New Palestine officers conducted a traffic stop on US 52 for a vehicle that failed to yield the right of way. During the traffic stop, the passenger, later identified as Ball, fled on foot while possessing a firearm, and officers chased him into a nearby cornfield.

Responding officers set up a perimeter around the cornfield. Drone pilots from the nearby Greenfield Police Department and Sugar Creek Fire Department were utilized to locate the Ball in the field.

After being located by the drones, officers commanded Ball to come out of the cornfield. Later, police entered the field and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the drones.

Ball was arrested on charges of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and false informing.