INDIANAPOLIS — Several fudge products sold nationwide are being recalled because they were made with Jif Peanut Butter.

The FDA said New York-based Fudgeamentals is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter. The recall comes amid an investigation into a salmonella outbreak connected with the peanut butter.

The Fudgementals recall impacts fudge packaged in 8 oz and 16 oz plastic trays. They were distributed nationwide through retail stores. The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode and the lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Description UPC Lot No. Packaging Type Brand WALMART MKT FDG

TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)

(C-STRWC-PBC) 681131036207 21-335 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart WALMART MKT

FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)

HOLIDAY FUDGE

TRAY 681131400749 21-300,

21-301,

21-305 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800026 22042001,

22059010,

22083003,

22089003,

22129378 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals VARIETY TRAY (16

OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800385 22-059 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800415 22-006,

22-007,

22-066,

22105161 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800422 21-236,

21-307,

21-314,

21-326 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800569 22059001,

22083005,

22130393 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals TIGER BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800811 22059007,

22083006,

22089006,

22130394 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

Anyone with the recalled products should return them to the store. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Anyone with health concerns should contact a healthcare provider. Anyone with questions can visit http://www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.