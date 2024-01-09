(WTTV/WXIN) — The Federal Trade Commission is planning a crackdown on illegal tactics used by some shady car dealerships.

The FTC believes it can save American consumers up to $3 billion per year with the Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) rule. The new rule would aim to prohibit two common tactics used by car dealers.

The first is called the “bait and switch,” where dealers use attractive pitches to lure car buyers onto the lot with ads for special deals or special prices that don’t really exist after you get through all the terms and paperwork. The second tactic is the use of “junk fees.” Those can include things like extra warrantees that duplicate the manufacturer’s warranty, unnecessary service contracts or software or audio subscriptions that that your new car can’t even support.

“When Americans set out to buy a car, they’re routinely hit with unexpected and unnecessary fees that dealers extract just because they can,” said FTC Chairperson Lina Khan. “The CARS rule will prohibit exploitative junk fees in the car-buying process, saving people time and money and protecting honest dealers.”

According to the FTC, car dealerships must follow the following rules:

No Misrepresentations: The rule prohibits misrepresentations about key information, like price and cost.

The CARS Rule will take effect on July 30, 2024.