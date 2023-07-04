INDIANAPOLIS – A new lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Amazon appears to fall in line with concerns many Americans have about our electronic devices listening and recording our voices to target us with ads.

According to the lawsuit, Amazon was saving children’s voice recordings even after parents requested they be deleted. Not only did the company violate the privacy rights of Alexa users and their kids, it broke the law. And Amazon will have to pay for it.

In the complaint filed by the Justice Department, the FTC claims Amazon promised to delete children’s personal information and Alexa voice recordings. Instead, the company was keeping those recordings and that information to feed its voice-related algorithms. Amazon promised parents they could “manage their content and devices” and delete their children’s voice recordings, but the company didn’t always fulfill those requests.

Voice recordings, geolocation, and other sensitive information were stored on the servers, and definitely, which has the potential to put children’s private information at risk.

This is similar to the recent case involving Ring, which Amazon owns, where poor security led to spying and harassment by home security cameras. And once again, Amazon will have to pay for it.

The complaint filed by the Department of Justice orders Amazon to pay $25 million in civil penalties. However, the biggest cost will likely be the changes the company will be required to make. Those include changing deletion practices and implementing stronger privacy safeguards.

Among other things, if a parent asks for their child’s information to be deleted, it has to be. And Amazon can no longer use that stored information for their algorithms.

In the meantime, you can read more about protecting your children’s privacy on the FTC’s website.