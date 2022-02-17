Thursday was a soggy day with 1 to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour. Temperatures tumbled behind a cold front and north of I-70 rain changed to a rain/sleet snow mix and coated roads with a layer of ice. Ice accumulation will stay between a light glaze and .2″ of an inch with higher totals to our north. Another quarter to a half-inch of rain is likely this evening south of I-70.

We are seeing the transition from rain to snow move eastward across the state. Indianapolis can expect a light dusting to up to an inch with higher totals north. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in those areas. Due to the change over to ice and snow, roads will be slick this evening and for the Friday morning rush hour.

Heavy rain fell on Wednesday.

Marion County is under a flood warning through Friday morning.

Wind gusts were strong on Thursday.

The Winter Weather Advisory, now includes Indianapolis, and continues through the evening.

Winds will remain gusty this evening.

Snow will continue through 10 pm.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon and temperatures will be much colder.