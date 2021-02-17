From dog sledding to black ice: Work continues to clear Hamilton County following heavy snowfall

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Roadwork continued in Hamilton County Tuesday despite plow crews getting a big lift from the sun.

“We are hoping tomorrow’s commute will be much easier with the road conditions the way that they are,” said Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Director Shane Booker.

Many homeowners in Noblesville could barely get down their streets during Monday’s storm. Meredith Engerski lives in Noblesville. She and her daughter turned their streets into the Iditarod by hooking up their Huskies to a plastic sled.

“This is what they are made for, this is what they are bred for. A lot of people get Huskies, and don’t realize they have to run,” explained Engerski, who owns two veterinarian hospitals and trained her dogs while running triathlons. “The puffy snow doesn’t quite work for us, we need the padded down snow.”

The county will carry a yellow travel advisory late into Wednesday morning, as EMA expects black ice to form on roadways. Crews in Carmel cleared 460 miles of streets, and now work continues to reduce the mounds of snow created from plowing the roads.

“The trail system, parts of the Monon, are already plowed, but there could be some parts not completely plowed yet,” detailed Carmel spokesperson Dan McFeeley.

Hamilton County EMA is expecting roads to be safe to travel during the Wednesday morning commute.