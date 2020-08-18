From Chicago to Carmel, new Chicago-style pizza place coming to Hamilton County

CARMEL, Ind. — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is bringing its signature deep-dish to Hamilton County.

The Chicago-based restaurant will open a new location in Carmel in October. The restaurant will only offer carry-out and delivery service. The new location will be located at 11435 Spring Mill Road, Suite 170. It will be part of The Bridges mixed-use development.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Indiana and make Carmel home to our first location in the Indianapolis area,” said Marc Malnati. “We’re planning to have several stores in the area, including a full-service restaurant in Broad Ripple (coming 2021) and are committed to providing jobs in the local community.”

Lou Malnati’s started in 1971 in Lincolnwood Illinois and has expanded to 60 locations in the Chicago area. It is considered one of the oldest family names in Chicago pizza.

The pizzeria is hiring 50 local employees including kitchen crew, phone staff and delivery drivers. Anyone interested in applying can visit Lou Malnati’s website.

The first location in Indiana opened in Schererville last July.