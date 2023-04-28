It’s a damp start to Friday morning but rain is easing and that will be the trend for the rest of the morning. As an area of low pressure pulls away to our north and east, most will be dry this afternoon. However, with more moisture wrapping around the back side of this system, a few showers will linger in our northern counties on through the late afternoon. It will be a cooler day with temperatures only in the upper 50s this afternoon. That’s 10° below average for this time of year.

If you have Friday night plans, it will be cool but we should be dry for the evening. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out but there will be no need to carry the umbrella with you if you’re out and about tonight. The Indians take on the Clippers again tonight at Victory Field. It will be a decent, albeit cool night for baseball, so have the jacket with you.

We will have periods of rain around during the weekend but a fair amount of dry time too. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s during the afternoon. The first part of the day will be dry, then, a broken line of showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm will move on through. These will likely be entering our western counties near 3 PM and moving out of the area by 9PM.

We turn wetter and cooler Sunday with off and on showers throughout the day and temperatures only rising to the low and mid 50s during the afternoon.

The start of May on Monday will be the coldest day of the week. After high temperatures struggle into the upper 40s on Monday, we will see a daily temperature climb back to more seasonal levels by late in the week.