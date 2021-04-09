Friday Afternoon Weather News Posted: Apr 9, 2021 / 11:55 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2021 / 11:55 AM EDT April showery weather pattern continues through Sunday morning. There were a couple of rounds of rain showers yesterday. Here are some sample amounts for Thursday. FutureView estimates more light rain on the way. These are the estimates of what you may receive between now and Saturday night. “Variable cloudiness” is a good way to describe the skies of Central Indiana Friday. Some areas peaks of sun. Some areas dark clouds that look like they are ready to drop some rain. Guardian Radar at 11:00 AM is showing light rain scattered over mainly Southern Indiana. However, showers may pop up anywhere in the state later Friday. If you are headed outside today, keep this in mind. In any one spot, it will probably only rain for an hour or less. Besides the scattered rain showers, it will be another very warm day with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average for April 9. Looks similar to Friday’s radar doesn’t it? Yes, FutureView is indicating on again off again rain showers for Saturday and more into Sunday morning at least. Right now, it looks like the rain will start to move out for Sunday Afternoon. The the weather pattern changes back to near average temperatures for the next several days. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction