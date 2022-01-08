Freezing rain, cold, and windy Saturday

A winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Central Indiana Saturday night, with areas of freezing rain and light ice accumulations. Be on the lookout for slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges.

Roads are very slick in these conditions. A few crashes caused lane closures downtown. Along with tricky road conditions, the higher volume in traffic for the College Football Playoffs is causing some slow downs.

Temperatures will drop during the day Sunday. That high in the low 40s (when many won’t make it out of the 30s) occurs just after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s into the afternoon, right when we’d normally expect it to get warmer.