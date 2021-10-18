Marion Co. Health Dept. encourages residents in target zip codes to ‘Say Yes!’ to rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department will provide free rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits for people living in certain zip codes.

As part of the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, people can either get the kits mailed directly to them or pick them up at one of the follow designated locations:

MCPHD Northeast District Health Office: 6042 E. 21st Street

MCPHD Action Health Center: 2868 Pennsylvania Street

MCPHD Northwest District Health Office: 6940 N. Michigan Road

MCPHD Hasbrook Building: 3838 N. Rural Street

Residents in the following target zip codes are eligible to get the kits shipped directly to their address: 46222, 46201, 46218, 46208, 46224, 46235, 46202, 46241, 46203, 46226, 46204, 46205, 46227, 46221, 46219, 46225, 46260, 46229, 46254, 46107, 46216, 46240, and 46268.

Organizers say the zip codes were selected due to a lower than average rates of vaccinations and concentration of essential workers.

Participants are encouraged to test themselves twice a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“While vaccination remains the strongest tool we have to combat the pandemic, free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.

If interested, you can go here to request a kit. People who choose to use a companion digital assistant to record and share their test results and complete a survey can earn up to $35 in gift cards.

Each package will come with four kits that each have two tests, a supply enough for four weeks. Anyone older than 2 is welcome to participate.