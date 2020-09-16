Free program helping Latinx-owned businesses grow

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Latinx entrepreneurs is getting a leg up on their business development thanks to a new, free program through the Indy Chamber.

Accelerate Latinx is designed for Hispanic business owners. For the last seven months, eight entrepreneurs from six industries have been learning about financial planning, Government contracts, sales, and marketing strategies. As part of the curriculum, participants also developed a three-year business growth plan. The goal is to help boost their contributions to Indy’s economy.

“They feel really represented in the first place. They don’t feel like they’re an outsider. Right? They feel like there is people here and organizations supporting their businesses,” Dolly Serrant, Director of the Hispanic Business Council for Indy Chamber said. “So my role also is to help them, to guide them through the process on how to do business with the United States, what relations you need to understand, what procedures you need to comply.”

The inaugural Accelerate Latinx graduation is happening Thursday. The graduation is taking place virtually on the Indy Chamber Facebook page.

The Indy Chamber is taking applications for the next class. If you know a Hispanic business owner who’d like to participate, you can visit the Indy Chamber website.