Free mental health services address trauma in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicides in Indianapolis are already outpacing last year as IMPD reports that 30 people have been killed in 2021, as opposed to 24 at this time in 2020.

It is easy to distinguish the crime scenes with flashing lights and yellow tape, but the trauma impacting families, friends and community members is often hidden.

“A lot of times when we go through that level of shock and violence, we sometimes become frozen,” said Caroline Mathis, clinical supervisor at the Legacy House. “We don’t know what to do or what we should be experiencing.

“When we go through that grief process, there is no wrong way to do that. It’s about how to care for yourself, what feels right to you, and again, always feel encouraged and welcome to reach out for help when you need it.”

The Legacy House is a grant-funded program within Eskenazi Primary Care. The team there offers free mental health resources for families, friends or community members impacted by violent crime. You can reach them at 317-880-1472 or 317-554-5272.

“No trauma, no issue is too small,” Mathis said. “I know a lot of times we tend to minimize what we go through. If it’s impacting your daily functioning and you feel like you need help, I encourage people to reach out and get that help.”

TaHona “Kween” Zackery is the founder of the Kween Project, which provides free trauma recovery services to neighbors on the far east side. The Kween Project offers Breaking the Stigma, which helps people develop healthy coping skills following trauma and self care techniques too.

“Trauma untreated, trauma unfocused on can manifest into mental health illnesses,” Zackery said.

Zackery added she hopes more trauma-focused groups will come together. She said that “it takes a community to save a community.”

“It’s not just the home that’s being affected by these homicides and these murders,” Zackery said. “It is the broader area around that is being affected.”

Mathis said even watching or reading the news amid this surging violence can make an impact.

“We can either feel immune or numb to these stories, or we can become fearful ourselves and fearful in the community,” Mathis explained. “It’s important to be able to talk about those experiences with family, friends or a counselor.”

Aside from the Legacy House, you can connect with The Kween Project at www.facebook.com/Kween2019 or by calling 317-506-7865.

For families devastated by a loved one being murdered, Purpose 4 My Pain can help. They can recommend therapists and assist with funeral costs, rent and utility bills.

They also have a siblings support group called S.C.A.R.S. and a women’s grief support group, which meets every second Saturday of the month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.,and on Zoom every other Thursday at 8 p.m. P4MP’s phone number is 317-983-1418, or you can email DeAndra Dycus at purpose4mypain@yahoo.com.