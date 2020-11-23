Free meals to be distributed by IPS through remote learning period

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) announced Monday it will provide meal assistance as students return to the distance-learning environment.

IPS is returning to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Jan. 13 and the IPS Food Service Team will be providing multiple days’ worth of meals.

According to IPS, free nutritious prepackaged meals of breakfast and lunch will be supplied two days a week for students at 25 locations throughout the district.

Meals will be available to any child 18 years old and younger, regardless of enrollment in IPS.

Meals will be handed out drive-thru style in school parking lots at the specified door numbers listed below:

• 8–10 a.m. and 12–3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• On Tuesdays, students will receive three (3) days’ worth of meals.

• On Thursdays, students will receive two (2) days’ worth of meals.

NOTE: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday this week, there will be no Thursday meal service. Five (5) days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 8-10 a.m. and 12-3 p.m.

Meal distribution locations:

• Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 6

• Arlington Middle School | 4825 N. Arlington Ave. | Door 8

• Brookside School 54 | 3150 E. 10th St. | Door 8

• Carl Wilde School 79 | 5002 W. 34th St. | Door 11

• Center for Inquiry School 70 | 510 46th St. | Door 7

• Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 5

• Clarence Farrington School 61 |4326 Patricia St. | Door 7

• Cold Spring School | 3650 Cold Spring Road | Door 6

• Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 7

• Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 6

• Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 11

• Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

• Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 1

• George W. Julian School 57 | 5435 E. Washington St. | Door 7

• George Washington Carver School 87 | 2411 Indianapolis Ave. | Door 6

• George Washington High School | 2215 W. Washington St. | Door 2

• Harshman Middle School | 1501 E. 10th St. | Door 6

• IPS | Butler Laboratory School 60 | 3330 N. Pennsylvania St. | Door 6

• James A. Garfield School 31 | 301 Lincoln St. | Door 2

• James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 10th St. | Door 8

• Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 8

• Paul I. Miller School 114 | 2251 Sloan Ave. | Door 7

• Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 | 5801 E. 30th St. | Door 10

• Sidener Academy for High Ability Students | 2424 Kessler Blvd. | Door 6

• William McKinley School 39 | 1733 Spann Ave. | Door 9

Meals will be provided through the second week of January.

For more information about the free IPS meal distribution plan and other details about the return to remote learning, visit the IPS website here.