INDIANAPOLIS — Free meals are available at 1,000 different locations throughout Indiana for students aged 18 and younger this summer, according to a press release sent from the Indiana Department of Education.

To find a Summer Food Service site please visit here. Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE. They can also text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.

Locations, times, and meals vary throughout the state. With that, all meals must be consumed on site, unless located in a rural area that approves kids to leave the site.

This program is designed to help meet the needs of low-income children where access to good nutritious food may be limited.

The meals are made available through the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.